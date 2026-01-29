Iran's IRGC to carry out live-fire exercises in Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reports

Iran's Revolutionary Guard ‌naval forces will carry out live-fire ⁠exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on February ​1 and February ‍2, Press TV reported on Thursday.

The strait is ⁠the ‌world's ⁠most vital oil export ‍route, which connects the ​biggest Gulf oil producers, ⁠such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, ⁠Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, ⁠with the Gulf of ⁠Oman and ‌the Arabian Sea.

