Gauteng MEC Pays Tribute to Late Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu

Mngwevu died last week after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique.

Updated: 29-01-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:04 IST
While acknowledging the void left by his passing, the MEC said Mngwevu’s legacy of service, leadership and humanity would continue to inspire those whose lives he touched. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has paid tribute to Andile Mngwevu, Ekurhuleni’s Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport, describing him as a dedicated public servant whose work left a lasting impact on communities.

“Those who knew him speak of his humility, compassion and unwavering commitment to serving others. His integrity and kindness earned him deep respect across the communities he served,” Diale-Tlabela said in a statement on Thursday.

She said Mngwevu’s attention to detail, principled leadership and genuine care for people set a standard for public service in local government.

“To his family – who have lost a beloved son, husband and father – please accept my heartfelt condolences,” the MEC said.

Remembered for service and leadership

Diale-Tlabela also extended condolences to Mngwevu’s colleagues in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and all who worked with him.

“We share in your grief. The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport stands with you during this painful time. His contribution to public service, from his days as a student activist in KwaThema to his leadership in municipal government, will be remembered,” she said.

While acknowledging the void left by his passing, the MEC said Mngwevu’s legacy of service, leadership and humanity would continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.

“Though his passing leaves an irreplaceable void, his legacy will forever remain in the hearts of the people he served,” she said.

 

