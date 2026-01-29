Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth Conducts Medicinal Flora Identification Training in Wayanad

The Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, successfully organised a three-day Training Programme on “Identification of Flora” in the ecologically rich Wayanad district of Kerala from 27 to 29 January 2026. The programme focused on strengthening practical skills in medicinal plant identification through intensive field-based learning in the Western Ghats, one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Hands-on learning in the Western Ghats

The training programme was designed to provide experiential exposure to students by immersing them in diverse ecological settings. Through guided field visits, participants learned to identify medicinal plants in their natural habitats, understand ecological variations, and appreciate conservation principles critical to sustainable use of medicinal flora.

A total of 30 postgraduate students specialising in Dravyaguna took part in the programme, gaining first-hand experience of Wayanad’s unique plant diversity, which plays a vital role in classical Ayurvedic formulations.

Eminent experts lead the programme

The inaugural session was attended by distinguished experts and officials, including:

Vaidya Rabinarayana Acharya , Director General, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi

Vaidya Mohan Lal Jaiswal , Retired Professor, National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur

Vaidya Madhu K.P. , Associate Professor, Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varrier Ayurveda College, Kottakkal

Ms. Rose Joseph, Range Officer, North Wayanad Division, Department of Forest, Government of Kerala

The dignitaries highlighted the importance of field-based botanical knowledge in Ayurvedic education and the need to align traditional medicinal knowledge with modern conservation practices.

Strengthening applied knowledge and conservation awareness

Throughout the programme, participants engaged in interactive sessions with subject experts, learning practical techniques for identifying medicinal plants, recognising habitat-specific flora, and understanding their therapeutic relevance. Special emphasis was placed on biodiversity conservation, sustainable harvesting, and the ethical use of forest resources.

The training enhanced students’ applied understanding of Dravyaguna, which is essential for both clinical practice and academic research in Ayurveda.

Promoting experiential learning in Ayurveda

Through such field-oriented initiatives, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth continues to promote capacity building and experiential learning among Ayurveda students and practitioners. The programme also reinforces the integration of traditional Ayurvedic knowledge systems with ecological awareness and biodiversity conservation, ensuring the sustainability of medicinal plant resources for future generations.