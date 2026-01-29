Trump says he had very productive conversation with Mexico's Sheinbaum

U.S. ‌President Donald Trump said he ⁠had a "very productive" conversation with Mexican President Claudia ​Sheinbaum on Thursday ‍that focused on the border, stopping drug ⁠trafficking ‌and ⁠trade.

Trump, in a ‍post on Truth ​Social, added that the ⁠two would speak again ⁠soon and ultimately set up ⁠meetings in their respective ⁠countries.

