Trump says he had very productive conversation with Mexico's Sheinbaum
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "very productive" conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday that focused on the border, stopping drug trafficking and trade.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, added that the two would speak again soon and ultimately set up meetings in their respective countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Claudia
- U.S.
- Trump
- Donald Trump