Ecuador to save $416 million in debt payments this year after bond buyback: minister

Ecuador ‌will save $416 million in debt payments ⁠this year after a successful debt-management operation launched earlier this ​week, Economy Minister Sariha Moya ‍said on Thursday.

The government said it sold $2.5 billion ⁠of ‌its ⁠2030 step-up notes and $575 million of ‍its 2035 step-up notes in ​the buyback offer. It separately ⁠launched a $4 billion international ⁠debt sale, marking its first return to international ⁠capital markets since restructuring its eurobond ⁠debt ‌in 2020.

