Ecuador to save $416 million in debt payments this year after bond buyback: minister
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 00:09 IST
Ecuador will save $416 million in debt payments this year after a successful debt-management operation launched earlier this week, Economy Minister Sariha Moya said on Thursday.
The government said it sold $2.5 billion of its 2030 step-up notes and $575 million of its 2035 step-up notes in the buyback offer. It separately launched a $4 billion international debt sale, marking its first return to international capital markets since restructuring its eurobond debt in 2020.
