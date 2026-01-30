Ngāti Hāua Treaty Settlement Becomes Law, Marking Major Step in Reconciliation

After nine years of negotiations, the Crown and Ngāti Hāua have reached a historic milestone, with Treaty settlement legislation passing its final reading in Parliament today.

The settlement formally acknowledges the Crown’s breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and delivers a comprehensive redress package to Ngāti Hāua, an iwi based in the central North Island around Taumarunui. The agreement includes the return of 64 culturally significant sites and $19 million in financial redress, supporting the iwi’s long-term economic, social, and cultural aspirations.

In a landmark move, the legislation also grants statutory pardons to Te Rangiātea and Mātene Ruta Te Whareaitu, Ngāti Hāua leaders who were tried and convicted under martial law in 1846. The pardons remove their convictions, recognise their mana, and restore their standing for future generations, addressing a long-standing historical injustice.

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith said the settlement represents a turning point in the relationship between the Crown and Ngāti Hāua.

“Recognising this history is vital to restoring our relationship going forward. The redress provided through this settlement will contribute to the wellbeing of Ngāti Hāua for generations to come,” he said.

Ngāti Hāua has an estimated population of 2,500 members and has played a significant role in the history of the central North Island. The settlement lays the foundation for renewed partnership and opportunity, while ensuring past wrongs are formally acknowledged in law.

Next steps and engagement

With the settlement now enacted, Ngāti Hāua will move to implement its redress package and advance development priorities. Government agencies, local authorities, investors, and community partners are encouraged to engage early with Ngāti Hāua as the iwi enters a new phase of growth and collaboration.

The Ngāti Hāua Deed of Settlement, Te Pua o Te Riri Kore, is available via Te Tari Whakatau – Treaty Settlements.