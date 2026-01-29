Ngāti Hāua Treaty Settlement Passed, Marking Historic Redress and Renewal

After nine years of negotiations, the Crown and Ngāti Hāua have reached a landmark Treaty of Waitangi settlement, with settlement legislation passing its final reading in Parliament today.

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith says the settlement marks a significant moment of acknowledgement, redress and reconciliation.

“This is a significant day for the Crown and Ngāti Hāua,” Mr Goldsmith says. “Through this settlement, the Crown acknowledges its historical breaches of the Treaty, returns 64 culturally significant sites, and provides $19 million in financial redress.”

The settlement also delivers long-awaited justice through statutory pardons for Te Rangiātea and Mātene Ruta Te Whareaitu, who were tried under martial law in 1846 and denied the protections of a civilian trial.

“These pardons remove their convictions, recognise their mana, and honour their legacy within Ngāti Hāua for future generations,” Mr Goldsmith says.

He says acknowledging this history is essential to rebuilding trust and strengthening the relationship between the Crown and Ngāti Hāua.

“The redress provided will contribute to the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of Ngāti Hāua for generations to come, while laying the foundations for a renewed partnership.”

Ngāti Hāua is an iwi based in the Central North Island, centred around Taumarunui, with an estimated population of 2,500 members.

Mr Goldsmith says it was a privilege to welcome Ngāti Hāua representatives back to Parliament for the final reading.

“This moment reflects both the weight of history and the opportunity ahead, as we look toward a future shaped by a strengthened and enduring relationship.”

The Ngāti Hāua Deed of Settlement, Te Pua o Te Riri Kore, is publicly available through Te Tari Whakatau – the Office for Māori Crown Relations, enabling wider understanding of the settlement’s scope and significance.

Communities, educators and researchers are encouraged to engage with the settlement documents as part of ongoing efforts to understand New Zealand’s Treaty history and shared future.