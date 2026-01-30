Swiss say not engaged in FX manipulation after US strengthens currency monitoring criteria
The Swiss National Bank said on Friday it does not engage in any manipulation of the Swiss franc and has taken note of the U.S. Treasury's report on macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major U.S. trading partners.
The central bank added it remains in contact with U.S. authorities to explain Switzerland's economic situation and monetary policy, and welcomes ongoing discussions as part of the macroeconomic dialogue.
The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it was strengthening scrutiny of countries' foreign exchange practices, including their interventions to resist both depreciation and appreciation against the dollar, but it did not accuse any major trading partner of currency manipulation.
