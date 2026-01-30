Left Menu

Swiss say not engaged in FX manipulation after US strengthens currency monitoring criteria

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:20 IST
Swiss say not engaged in FX manipulation after US strengthens currency monitoring criteria

The Swiss National Bank said on Friday ‌it does not engage in any manipulation ⁠of the Swiss franc and has taken note of the U.S. Treasury's report ​on macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies ‍of major U.S. trading partners.

The central bank added it remains in contact with ⁠U.S. authorities ‌to ⁠explain Switzerland's economic situation and monetary policy, and ‍welcomes ongoing discussions as part of ​the macroeconomic dialogue.

The U.S. Treasury said ⁠on Thursday it was strengthening scrutiny of countries' ⁠foreign exchange practices, including their interventions to resist both depreciation ⁠and appreciation against the dollar, but it did ⁠not ‌accuse any major trading partner of currency manipulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026