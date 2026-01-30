Swiss say not engaged in FX manipulation after US strengthens currency monitoring criteria

The Swiss National Bank said on Friday ‌it does not engage in any manipulation ⁠of the Swiss franc and has taken note of the U.S. Treasury's report ​on macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies ‍of major U.S. trading partners.

The central bank added it remains in contact with ⁠U.S. authorities ‌to ⁠explain Switzerland's economic situation and monetary policy, and ‍welcomes ongoing discussions as part of ​the macroeconomic dialogue.

The U.S. Treasury said ⁠on Thursday it was strengthening scrutiny of countries' ⁠foreign exchange practices, including their interventions to resist both depreciation ⁠and appreciation against the dollar, but it did ⁠not ‌accuse any major trading partner of currency manipulation.

