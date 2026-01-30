Logistics Sector Skill Council poll call for 40 pc hike in AI skilling outlay to boost employment

A Logistics Sector Skill Council budget poll has called for a 40 per cent hike in AI skilling investment in the forthcoming General Budget to boost employment in the country. The recommendation is set to accelerate the government's mission to make India's workforce future-ready and globally competitive, a statement said. The Logistics Sector Skill Council's latest budget poll covering 10 cities and 160 companies called for a 40 per cent increase in investments for AI-driven skilling and training to boost job generation. Gagan Arora, Founder and President, Vertex Group, said that as the Economic Survey highlights, while India's unemployment rate remains steady at 5 per cent and labour force participation is on the rise, bridging skill gaps in technology and emerging sectors is essential for accelerating job creation. The government should announce dedicated budget allocations, at least 40 per cent higher than current levels, for large-scale skilling programs in AI, data analytics, and emerging technologies, he suggested. The poll brings together a chorus of industry voices advocating for policy measures that link technology adoption, workforce skilling, and job creation. Industry leaders urge the Union Budget 2026-27 to prioritise employment generation through substantial investments in skills and emerging technologies. Ravikanth Yamarthy, CEO of the Logistics Sector Skill Council, stated that with around 95 lakh people employed in freight logistics, only 4.7 per cent are formally skilled, and there's an urgent need for 80,000 additional truck drivers. ''Budget 2026 gives us the chance to create a future-ready, competitive workforce, strengthen supply chains, and position India as a global leader,'' he suggested. The green economy is also seen as a major engine of future job growth, with sectoral leaders calling for bold policy reforms in emerging industries. Industry leaders from the clean tech segment emphasized that as millions of youth enter the workforce annually, strategic fiscal support for green skill-building will be vital for job creation and to advance India's Net Zero Goal. Akhilesh Bagaria, Co-Founder, NavPrakriti, emphasized that tax incentives for establishing recycling facilities and collection networks will generate thousands of skilled jobs across sorting, processing, and refurbishment operations. With strategic fiscal support, India's battery recycling sector can create employment opportunities while building indigenous capabilities, he added. Leaders from the HVAC and consumer durables sectors also underscored the importance of industry-specific skilling and supportive fiscal measures to fill talent gaps and unlock new jobs. Jigar Kansara, AVP, Human Resources, Bosch Home Comfort India, suggested that India needs urgent investments in technical skilling tailored to advanced HVAC technologies and smart home solutions. Santosh Rudrawar, Group CHRO, Sanjay Ghodawat Group, suggested that tax incentives for companies investing in reskilling and apprenticeship programs will be crucial. The findings of the Logistics Sector Skill Council's Budget Poll come at a pivotal moment, amplifying industry leaders' calls for urgent, actionable reforms in skilling and employment generation.

