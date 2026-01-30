Turkey will keep speaking to US on Iran after Witkoff talks, minister says
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:27 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday he spoke with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday and that he will continue speaking to U.S. officials on Iran.
At a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in Istanbul, Fidan said he hoped a solution could be found to avoid conflict and the isolation of Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Turkish
- U.S.
- â€with
- Istanbul
- Abbas
- Hakan Fidan
- Steve Witkoff
- Fidan