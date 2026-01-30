Turkey will keep speaking to US on Iran after Witkoff talks, minister says 

Turkish Foreign ‌Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday ⁠he spoke with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff ​on Thursday and that ‍he will continue speaking to U.S. officials ⁠on ‌Iran.

At ⁠a joint press conference ‍with his Iranian counterpart Abbas ​Araqchi in Istanbul, Fidan ⁠said he hoped a ⁠solution could be found to avoid ⁠conflict and the isolation ⁠of ‌Iran.

