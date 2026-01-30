Left Menu

UP: Smack worth Rs 1.40 crore seized, drug peddler arrested in Saharanpur

The arrest was made as part of Operation Savera, under which checking and patrolling drives are being conducted across all three districts of the division to curb trafficking and sale of narcotic substances, Circle Officer Gangoh Ashok Sisodia said.

UP: Smack worth Rs 1.40 crore seized, drug peddler arrested in Saharanpur
A suspected drug trafficker was arrested, and smack worth around Rs 1.40 crore was seized from his possession in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Friday. The arrest was made as part of 'Operation Savera', under which checking and patrolling drives are being conducted across all three districts of the division to curb trafficking and sale of narcotic substances, Circle Officer Gangoh Ashok Sisodia said. Based on a tip-off, around 11 pm on Thursday, a police team led by Gangoh station house officer Sajeev Kumar intercepted the accused, Sahib, near Vidyarthi Tiraha on the bypass road and arrested him, Sisodia said. The accused is from Ghatampur village in the Nakur area. Police recovered 502 grams of illegal smack from his possession, the officer added. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Gangoh police station, he said. Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of the illegal drug trade involving the accused, the officer said, adding that he is being produced before a court following completion of legal formalities.

