DIARY-Political and General News Events from January 30

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

** ZAGREB - Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will meet European leaders during a two-day informal meeting of the European Peoples' Party, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.(To Jan. 31) ** ZAGREB - European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic ‌in Zagreb for talks, including arrivals, a roundtable, and media opportunities - 1230 GMT

** ZAGREB - Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina will be on a working visit to Croatia (to 31 Jan) BEIJING - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer heads to China with two senior ministers and a business delegation, to try to secure stronger economic ties (To Jan. 31)

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to hold press conference with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Turkey SAN SALVADOR - Chile's president-elect Jose Antonio Kast ⁠arrives in El Salvador as part of his Central America tour.

WARSAW - Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel will hold a joint press conference in Warsaw to discuss bilateral relations and European affairs. - 1345 GMT TOKYO - Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi meets South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-Back in Yokosuka. BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruiniene in Berlin - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31 TOKYO - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives in Japan for bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi following his visit in China. ISLAMABAD - World Bank President Ajay Banga to visit Islamabad.

NEW YORK - 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2026 (to ​Feb. 17). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1 TOKYO - Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel is embarking on his first bilateral state visit to Japan on Sunday. The four-day visit marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Japan.(To Feb. 4) LONDON - Eight OPEC+ countries meet on Sunday to decide whether to maintain a pause in oil output ‍hikes for the remainder of Q1 2026. NEW DELHI - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the country's 2026-27 budget on Sunday.

BEIJING - President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi will pay a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping (To Feb. 7) LOS ANGELES - 68th Annual Grammy Awards COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Presidency Election.

COSTA RICA – Costa Rican Legislative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2 ** WARSAW - Finance Ministers of Germany and Poland to give press statement in Warsaw - 1100 GMT

** OSLO - Security conference in Oslo. Speakers include EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. OSLO - Governor General of Canada Mary Simon, will travel to the Kingdom of Norway (To Feb. 4) GENEVA - WHO Executive Board meeting opens. TROMSØ, Norway - Arctic ⁠Frontiers conference in Tromsø, ‌Arctic Norway. Greenland's foreign minister Vivian Motzfeldt to speak at conference about Arctic affairs. ⁠Also attending: Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide (To Feb. 4) BERLIN - German President Steinmeier receives Sloveniaian counterpart Musar in Berlin - 0900 GMT

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. NEW YORK - 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (to Feb 3).

OSLO - Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt to speak at conference about Arctic affairs. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3 TROMSO, Norway - Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and EU High Representative Kaja ‍Kallas address the Arctic Frontiers conference. - 1000 GMT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Dubai hosts the World Government Summit (to Feb 5) OSLO - Security conference in Oslo. Speakers include: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4 COPENHAGEN/NUUK - Governor General of Canada Mary Simon will travel to the ​Kingdom of Denmark including Greenland (To Feb. 7) GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6 NUUK - French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot opens a consulate in Greenland.

GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

SYDNEY - Israel's president Isaac Herzog will make ⁠a five-day visit to Australia for talks with federal leaders and will meet with survivors of the Bondi terror attack (to Feb 12). PORTUGAL - Portuguese Presidency Election.

THAILAND - Thai Referendum Election. THAILAND - Voting begins in Thailand's national election. TOKYO - President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, will visit Japan. (To Feb. 10) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9 RIYADH - Prince William of Wales will make his first official visit to Saudi Arabia (to Feb. 11). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10 GLOBAL - Safer ⁠Internet Day 2026 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 BARBADOS - Barbadian House of Assembly Election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

BANGLADESH - Bangladesh Referendum Election. CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyrl Ramaphosa delivers an annual state of the nation address to parliament. - 1700 GMT

BERLIN – 76th Berlin International Film Festival (to Feb. 22). BEIRUT - 18th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2026 BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers will meet in the Brussels headquarters. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13 GLOBAL - World Radio Day

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2026 (to Feb. 21) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

GLOBAL - St. Valentine's Day BEIRUT – 21st anniversary of the assassination ⁠of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA – 18th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2026 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19 LONDON - London Fashion Week Winter 2026 (to Feb. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22 LONDON – EE British Academy Film Awards 2026

LAOS - ⁠Laotian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. ‌President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 CARACAS – 37th anniversary of deadly Caracas riots. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28 LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2026

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 NEPAL - Nepalese House of Representatives Election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 8 COLOMBIA - Colombian House of Representatives Election. COLOMBIA - Colombian Senate Election. SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum Election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 14

** CANBERRA - Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will welcome Their Majesties, The King ⁠and Queen of Denmark to Australia (to March 19). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 22 SLOVENIA - Slovenian National Assembly Election. CONGO - Congo Republic to hold presidential election. - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based ‍on the event.

