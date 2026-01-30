SA Facilitates Nearly 5 Million Travellers During Festive Border Operations

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) successfully facilitated the legitimate movement of nearly 4.9 million travellers across the country’s 71 ports of entry during the 2025/2026 festive season, reflecting strengthened border coordination and enforcement.

Announcing the figures at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato presented the Authority’s Festive Season Operational Report, covering the period from 10 December 2025 to 15 January 2026.

“The festive season plan was implemented through close cooperation with multiple law-enforcement and regulatory partners to ensure secure, efficient and lawful cross-border movement,” Dr Masiapato said.

Strong inter-agency coordination

The operation involved extensive collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African Revenue Service (SARS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (CBRTA), intelligence structures, INTERPOL, the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Inspectorate, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Provincial Joint Operations (ProvJoints), and provincial and local traffic authorities.

Of the 4,902,269 travellers processed:

1,369,775 were South African nationals

3,532,494 were foreign nationals

Movement was facilitated across all travel modalities, including:

340,876 private vehicles , 9,072 minibus taxis , and 10,349 buses at land ports

7,787 aircraft at air ports

243 vessels at sea ports

Busiest ports of entry

OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) remained South Africa’s busiest port of entry, processing 991,535 travellers, followed by:

Lebombo Port of Entry (Mozambique) – 755,529 travellers

Beitbridge Port of Entry (Zimbabwe) – 618,562 travellers

Lebombo recorded a significant surge of 184,398 additional travellers, overtaking Beitbridge to become the second-busiest port. Dr Masiapato attributed this increase to disrupted travel during the 2024/2025 festive season, caused by post-election violence in the region.

Overall, 84% of travellers—around 4.1 million people—were processed through the top 10 ports of entry, underscoring their strategic importance in managing peak travel volumes.

Enforcement delivers results

To combat illegal migration and cross-border crime, BMA Border Guards participated in over 531 joint law-enforcement operations, including roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints beyond designated border zones. Additional actions included:

10,455 vehicle and foot patrols

8,288 hotspot raids within border enforcement areas

The deployment of DCD Protected Mobility vehicles and the Sherp all-terrain vehicle—notably along the flooded Limpopo River near Beitbridge—significantly enhanced operational reach and response in high-risk and challenging terrain.

During the festive period, Border Guards intercepted 26,852 individuals attempting to enter South Africa illegally:

22,153 undocumented persons

2,353 overstayers declared undesirable

2,346 inadmissible travellers due to invalid passports, fraudulent visas, or lack of Yellow Fever certificates

Since July 2022, the BMA has intercepted more than 530,145 illegal entry attempts, following the deployment of its first Border Guard contingent.

Illegal crossings decline sharply

Dr Masiapato reported a 46% reduction in attempted illegal entries compared to the 2024/2025 festive season, crediting the decline largely to the deterrent effect of drone surveillance along the borders.

Among those intercepted, the majority were Basotho nationals (14,828), followed by Zimbabweans (5,370) and Mozambicans (1,373).

Border Guards also arrested 81 travellers for serious offences, including possession of stolen vehicles, illegal firearms, drugs, contraband, and dangerous goods such as commercial explosives.

Dr Masiapato said the results demonstrate the growing effectiveness of South Africa’s integrated border management approach, particularly during high-risk, high-volume travel periods.