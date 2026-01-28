Israeli Military Resolves Border Security Scare

The Israeli military has assured that there is no ongoing security concern following a recent incident near the border with Jordan. The military identified roughly 10 individuals who approached the border in a 'suspicious and rapid' manner, prompting initial alarm.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces had engaged in comprehensive searches for potential infiltrators. They suspected that several individuals might have crossed into Israel from Jordan amid heightened border vigilance.

Ultimately, the situation was deemed non-threatening, and the military has since stood down, alleviating immediate cross-border tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)