South Africa Flags Surge in Unaccompanied Minors at Borders During Festive Season

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA) has raised alarm over a sharp rise in cases involving unaccompanied and undocumented minors intercepted at the country’s ports of entry during the 2025/2026 festive season, highlighting growing child protection and border security challenges.

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said officials recorded a notable increase in children attempting to enter or exit South Africa illegally, many without guardians and proper documentation. At Beitbridge Port of Entry alone, authorities intercepted 53 unaccompanied minors, some as young as three years old.

In one particularly distressing case, an 11-month-old baby was found abandoned at the border on 13 December 2025. At Lebombo Port of Entry, 15 minors were intercepted in mountainous terrain while attempting to illegally leave South Africa.

Of grave concern, Dr Masiapato revealed that a Mozambican national was arrested for attempting to smuggle a South African child into Mozambique. Investigations later confirmed that the child had been reported missing in Johannesburg, prompting the suspect’s immediate handover to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“All cases involving unaccompanied minors were referred to the Department of Social Development (DSD), and the children were placed in safe care facilities, in line with domestic and international child protection legislation,” the Commissioner said.

Cross-border cooperation stepped up

In response to the escalating situation, the BMA and the DSD convened an urgent bilateral meeting with Zimbabwean authorities at the Zimbabwean Embassy. The meeting resolved to intensify joint awareness campaigns targeting parents and to strengthen screening of children prior to family reunification.

Dr Masiapato also commended bus operators for cooperating with authorities by refusing to transport undocumented travellers, particularly minors.

Biosecurity enforcement intensified

Beyond child protection, the BMA reported significant progress in safeguarding South Africa’s agricultural and environmental biosecurity during the festive period.

Biosecurity specialists searched more than 369,703 pieces of luggage across ports of entry, resulting in the interception and destruction of over 4,000 unauthorised items, including plants, fruit, poultry, dairy products, honey, beef, vegetable seeds, fresh spices, flowers, and turkey meat. All confiscated goods were incinerated.

Despite these efforts, the Commissioner warned that some travellers continue to attempt bringing unauthorised plants, animals, and related products into the country.

Over 1.3 million travellers screened

On the health front, BMA Port Health teams screened 1,361,270 travellers on arrival across South Africa’s ports of entry. One case involving human remains was intercepted, triggering immediate health and forensic protocols.

Authorities also uncovered fraudulent travel documentation, particularly among Angolan nationals attempting to depart using illegally obtained Emergency Travel Certificates, as well as travellers entering South Africa with fraudulent Yellow Fever certificates.

Amid rising global disease outbreaks, health teams intensified surveillance and screening. During the festive season:

15 travellers were identified as sick on board aircraft and received immediate medical attention

514 travellers from Yellow Fever endemic countries were screened, with two intercepted without valid certificates

167,314 travellers from malaria endemic regions were screened, with 213 suspected malaria cases tested

236,844 individuals underwent follow-up screening for infectious diseases

Enforcement actions also led to the confiscation and destruction of harmful and prohibited products, including pesticides, unauthorised mosquito repellents, hair chemicals, and skin-lightening creams.

Dr Masiapato said the festive season saw a substantial rise in traveller volumes, underscoring the importance of robust border management, health surveillance, and regional cooperation to protect vulnerable children and safeguard national security.