Maharashtra govt strengthens fight against bonded labour; special focus on children

To strengthen enforcement at the local level, the government has ordered the creation of a separate child labour unit in every district collectorate, which will act as a nodal agency for inspections, rescue operations, prosecution and follow-up action, the GR said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:28 IST
The Maharashtra government on Friday issued several directives to boost the fight against bonded labour, especially those involving children. Any instance of financial inducement linked to child labour will now invite action under bonded labour laws, a government resolution (GR) issued by the industries and labour ministry during the day said. ''If an employer has given money, loans or advances to the parents or guardians of a child, directly or indirectly, the case must be treated as bonded labour. Such children will be classified as bonded labourers and action will be taken as per law. District authorities will be responsible for rehabilitation and statutory benefits,'' the GR said. To strengthen enforcement at the local level, the government has ordered the creation of a separate child labour unit in every district collectorate, which will act as a nodal agency for inspections, rescue operations, prosecution and follow-up action, the GR said. The GR directed the merger of the district-level child labour advisory committee and the district child labour action committee into a single district child labour action committee. ''The reconstituted panel will be headed by the district collector and will oversee implementation and periodic reviews. Every district will have a dedicated unit to deal with cases and complaints related to child labour,'' it said. The GR further said employers violating child labour laws will face criminal prosecution and a fine of Rs 20,000 for each child labourer found working illegally. The recovered amount will be credited to a dedicated child labour rehabilitation and welfare fund, it added.

