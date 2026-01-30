Amit Shah unveils development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched projects worth Rs 1,715 crore, including the second legislative assembly complex, in Assam's Dibrugarh. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the Upper Assam town of Dibrugarh will be established as the second capital of the state and the laying of the foundation stone of the assembly complex here is a step in this direction, Shah said after launching the projects virtually at the Khanikar Parade Ground here. ''We have seen several Congress governments and they made many announcements but these were not translated into reality; but it is the BJP government under Sarma who has taken the step to implement it,'' he said. This is the result of the chief minister's efforts to ensure ''equal development of all regions of the state, equal rights of people of all communities, and equal rights to build a Great Assam together,'' Shah said. The people of Dibrugarh will also be now ''known as residents of a capital city and they should be proud of this,'' he added. Shah laid the foundation stone for the Rs 284 crore second legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel as a part of the government's efforts to establish Dibrugarh as the second administrative hub. The project will include a three-storey assembly building, a nine-storey hostel for MLAs, an 800-seat capacity auditorium and a barrack for security personnel. Shah inaugurated the first phase of the modern multi-disciplinary sports complex worth Rs 238 crore and laid the foundation stone for its second phase, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 209 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired the youth across the country to take up sports and they are performing well at both national and international level, he said on the occasion. ''The enthusiasm of the youth is not enough to make them world-class sportspersons. It is the state of the art infrastructure, modern training facilities and cooperation of the government that creates able sportspersons,'' he said. The first phase of the project includes an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football field, main gallery, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts and hostels. The second phase will have an additional seating space for 30,000 people, a central playground and an athletic track, officials said. The home minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 292 crore Wildlife Health and Research Centre for the treatment of wild animals, and enhanced laboratory facilities along with training units. Shah said that he has asked the CM to ensure that the centre caters to both animals and birds. ''The centre will dedicate itself to scientific research and this will emerge as a very important place in the world by improving coordination among forest officials, veterinarians and researchers,'' he said. The project will include an educational and administrative block, a central laboratory, a museum, a state-of-the-art auditorium, a clinical block and a laboratory with radiation facilities. Shah also launched the Rs 692 crore project for the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands under the National Disaster Mitigation fund. ''This project is like a dream is coming true. The rivers of Assam are a reservoir of cultural traditions and the backbone of the people's economy, particularly the farmers,'' Shah said. Assam's rivers are ''like our mothers but when there is flood it assumes a devastating form and leads to havoc in several places of the state'', he said. The Union minister said that a survey was conducted by North East Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and on the basis of it, several wetlands were identified to direct the water of Brahmaputra as a flood control measure. ''We had promised before the last elections that we will find a way to make Assam flood-free and just before the next elections this project is being launched,'' he said. Water will flow into these wetlands and it will be used for irrigation which will help farmers to triple cropping during a year, increase livestock and dairy farming, he said These water bodies will also be used for water sports and become places of tourist attraction, he added. ''This is a very ambitious project which will save 75 lakh people from floods and around 77 thousand hectares of land from inundation, the flow of the water will be reduced and the water holding capacity will be increased,'' Shah claimed. The project is aimed at restoring and rejuvenating 15 scientifically selected wetlands across nine districts to reduce urban flood risks, enhance the water retention capacity, mitigate the risk of flooding and help in overall flood management of the Brahmaputra River basin in the state. Shah unveiled the projects in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MPs and MLAs of the upper Assam constituencies, several state cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)