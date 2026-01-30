Karnataka: Two arrested over hate-inducing social media posts

Police on Friday said they arrested two men for allegedly sharing hate-inducing content on social media. The accused were identified as Santosh Kumar Shetty (56), a resident of Varambally in Brahmavar and manager of the Teachers' Cooperative Bank in Kundapur, and K Nagaraj (62), a resident of Koteshwar who runs Kalpataru Industries, police said. According to police, the duo allegedly circulated objectionable content on social media platforms with the potential to incite communal hatred and disturb public order. Police did not elaborate further. The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at the Brahmavar police station on January 29 under Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence or language) and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), among other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

