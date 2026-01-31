CM Adityanath directs construction of ceremonial gateways at all 7 major entry points of Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that grand ceremonial gateways at all seven major entry points of the state capital be built with the objective of giving the city an attractive, majestic and distinctive cultural identity. During a high-level meeting held on Friday, the chief minister said, ''Gateways should be constructed on the major routes connecting Lucknow to Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Naimisharanya, Hastinapur, Mathura and Jhansi, each reflecting the cultural and religious identity of the respective destination. The moment one enters the state capital, the rich cultural, spiritual and historical heritage of Uttar Pradesh should be clearly visible.'' Every gateway must symbolically represent the mythological, historical and spiritual legacy associated with the route, he emphasised. Discussing the naming and design of the gateways, the chief minister said that the Prayagraj route (RaeBareli Road) should feature 'Sangam Dwar', reflecting the Triveni Sangam and the Mahakumbh tradition. The Varanasi route (Sultanpur Road) should have 'Nandi Dwar', symbolising Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The Ayodhya route (Barabanki Road) should feature 'Surya Dwar', inspired by Suryavansh and Lord Shri Ram. Similarly, the Naimisharanya route (Sitapur Road) will have 'Vyas Dwar'. The Hastinapur route (Hardoi Road) will have 'Dharma Dwar', the Mathura route (Agra Road) 'Krishna Dwar' and the Jhansi route (Unnao Road) will have 'Shaurya Dwar', symbolising valour and bravery. All gateways will prominently display the official emblem of Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister directed that the designs should incorporate elements of traditional Indian architecture, craftsmanship and cultural symbolism. Stone carvings, pillars, murals, fountains, lighting and landscaped green spaces should be used to ensure that the gateways are not only aesthetically appealing but also meaningful, offering travellers a rich cultural experience upon entering Lucknow, he said. He added that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds should be utilised for the construction of these gateways. All work must adhere to the prescribed standards and necessary approvals should be obtained from the National Highways Authority of India and other agencies concerned to ensure coordinated and timely execution.

