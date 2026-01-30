DELHI HIGH COURT HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top Delhi High Court stories on Friday: LGD21 DL-HC-MINORITIES COMMISSION (06:52 PM) ****New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court expressed concern on Friday over vacancies leaving the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) ''non-functional'' and asked the Centre to state the time by which all positions in the body would be filled.**** LGD8 DL-HC-DGCA-PILOTS (02:35 PM) ****New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the DGCA on the ''indefinite'' relaxation given to airlines with respect to the implementation of new norms on weekly rest and leaves for pilots.**** LGD5 DL-HC-MARTYRS DAY (11:26 PM) ****New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday observed two-minutes silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the country's freedom struggle.****

