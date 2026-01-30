Left Menu

DELHI HIGH COURT HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:43 IST
DELHI HIGH COURT HIGHLIGHTS
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the top Delhi High Court stories on Friday: LGD21 DL-HC-MINORITIES COMMISSION (06:52 PM) ****New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court expressed concern on Friday over vacancies leaving the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) ''non-functional'' and asked the Centre to state the time by which all positions in the body would be filled.**** LGD8 DL-HC-DGCA-PILOTS (02:35 PM) ****New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the DGCA on the ''indefinite'' relaxation given to airlines with respect to the implementation of new norms on weekly rest and leaves for pilots.**** LGD5 DL-HC-MARTYRS DAY (11:26 PM) ****New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday observed two-minutes silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the country's freedom struggle.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026