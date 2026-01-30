Left Menu

11-year-old dies of electrocution at govt school in Karnataka

An 11-year-old girl died after suffering an electric shock at a government school in this district on Friday, police said. The girl, identified as Tanushree, was a class 5 student at the Government Lower Primary School in Kurukunda village of Sindhanur taluk.

PTI | Raichur | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:46 IST
11-year-old dies of electrocution at govt school in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl died after suffering an electric shock at a government school in this district on Friday, police said. The girl, identified as Tanushree, was a class 5 student at the Government Lower Primary School in Kurukunda village of Sindhanur taluk. According to police, the incident occurred during the midday meal break when the student went to drink water on the school premises. She is suspected to have come into contact with a live wire connected to a water purification unit installed at the school. She collapsed after receiving the shock and was immediately rushed for medical attention, but was declared dead, police said. The incident triggered protests by residents, who alleged negligence on the part of the school authorities, including the headmaster and the School Development and Monitoring Committee. A case has been registered at the Sindhanur rural police station, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026