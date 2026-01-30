11-year-old dies of electrocution at govt school in Karnataka

An 11-year-old girl died after suffering an electric shock at a government school in this district on Friday, police said. The girl, identified as Tanushree, was a class 5 student at the Government Lower Primary School in Kurukunda village of Sindhanur taluk. According to police, the incident occurred during the midday meal break when the student went to drink water on the school premises. She is suspected to have come into contact with a live wire connected to a water purification unit installed at the school. She collapsed after receiving the shock and was immediately rushed for medical attention, but was declared dead, police said. The incident triggered protests by residents, who alleged negligence on the part of the school authorities, including the headmaster and the School Development and Monitoring Committee. A case has been registered at the Sindhanur rural police station, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, police added.

