Left Menu

Spanish police arrest Chinese hair salon owner accused of financing Hamas

Spanish police have detained a 38-year-old Chinese national who owned a hair salon ‌near Barcelona on suspicion of financing the militant group Hamas through about 600,000 euros ($714,960) in cryptocurrency transfers, regional ⁠police said on Friday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:32 IST
Spanish police arrest Chinese hair salon owner accused of financing Hamas
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police have detained a 38-year-old Chinese national who owned a hair salon ‌near Barcelona on suspicion of financing the militant group Hamas through about 600,000 euros ($714,960) in cryptocurrency transfers, regional ⁠police said on Friday. Investigators traced at least 31 crypto transactions from virtual wallets controlled by the suspect to addresses that are suspected of being ​linked to an entity used by the Islamist group, whose attack ‍on Israel on October 7, 2023, triggered a two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organisation by the 27-member European Union and other ⁠Western ‌nations. Police declined to ⁠comment on the suspect's possible motives and on whether he had interacted knowingly with ‍Hamas or was just an intermediary, citing the sensitivity of the investigation.

During searches ​of the suspect's hair salon and home, officers seized cryptoassets, cash, ⁠some 9,000 cigars, jewellery, computers and mobile phones, the police said. They also froze several ⁠bank accounts, with the total value of seized and blocked assets exceeding 370,000 euros.

Their investigation began last June during a separate ⁠probe into fraud and money laundering, police said. Authorities have warned in recent years ⁠that militant ‌groups are using cryptocurrencies to move funds across borders, complicating efforts to track and disrupt terrorism financing. ($1 = 0.8392 ⁠euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026