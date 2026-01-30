Left Menu

IAF's air defence system kept vigil over Delhi-NCR skies during R-Day events

As India held a grand parade, hosted the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26 and marked the end of the Republic Day celebrations with the Beating Retreat ceremony, the integrated air defence grid of the IAF kept a constant vigil over Delhi and neighbouring areas, officials said on Friday.

As India held a grand parade, hosted the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26 and marked the end of the Republic Day celebrations with the Beating Retreat ceremony, the integrated air defence grid of the IAF kept a constant vigil over Delhi and neighbouring areas, officials said on Friday. ''Advanced air defence assets and command-and-control elements were integrated through the IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System,'' the Western Air Command (WAC) of the IAF posted on X. The integrated air defence grid was controlled and coordinated by the Indian Air Force, officials said. ''Multiple agencies, including the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Delhi Police, Airport Authority of India, SPG and NSG, operated in unison,'' the WAC posted. ''As the nation marked the 77th Republic Day through the parade, flypast, At Home at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Delhi Integrated Air Defence Centre remained steadfast in protecting the skies over Delhi NCR and surrounding areas,'' it said. The WAC said the planning was meticulous and the execution was precise. ''Vigilance remained uncompromised, reaffirming an unwavering commitment to national security,'' the post said. India showcased its military prowess and cultural diversity during the parade hosted at the Kartavya Path in the national capital. The Beating Retreat ceremony was held at Vijay Chowk on Thursday. ''Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command, interacted with DIADC personnel and felicitated them for their professionalism, dedication, and steadfast service in ensuring secure airspace during the national celebrations,'' the WAC wrote in its post. Their collective effort and seamless coordination amongst all services and national security stakeholders resulted in a comprehensive air defence coverage of Delhi-NCR, it added.

