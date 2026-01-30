Only two new moon days for DMK rule to end in TN, says Palaniswami

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:10 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said there were only two new moon (Amavasya) days left for the DMK regime to end in Tamil Nadu, and his party would form the next government with majority. Stating that the upcoming Assembly election would bring the DMK rule to an end, he said his party would install ''Amma's (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) rule'' in the state. ''There are only two more Amavasya days left for the DMK regime to end. The Congress may not continue in the DMK alliance… we will form the next government,'' the former chief minister said addressing a massive rally here organised by the party to observe the 109th birth anniversary of its founder M G Ramachandran. Palaniswami made announcement to waive off the cooperative loans availed by persons with disabilities when the AIADMK forms the government.

