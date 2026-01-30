At least 25 people were killed when suspected Boko Haram ‌militants attacked a town in northern Nigeria, relatives of victims said, the deadliest reported Islamist attack since U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump ordered air strikes on Christmas Day.

The victims were labourers who had travelled to Sabon Gari town in northeastern Nigeria's Borno State to ​work at a construction site, when gunmen swept in on Thursday ‍and opened fire, relatives Hassan Usman and Auwal Isa told Reuters. Aliyu Ndume, a senator who represents the region, said he was "shocked and saddened" by the killing of ⁠his constituents.

In ‌a separate ⁠militant attack, also on Thursday in Borno, at least nine soldiers and two members ‍of a civilian task force assisting them were killed by fighters who launched ​a pre-dawn assault on an army base. Sixteen people were wounded. Borno, where ⁠Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have intensified attacks on military convoys ⁠and civilians, remains the epicentre of the 17-year Islamist insurgency.

Nigeria, plagued by Islamist attacks and mass kidnappings, is under additional pressure to ⁠restore security since Trump accused it last year of failing to protect Christians. ⁠U.S. forces struck ‌what they described as terrorist targets on December 25. The Nigerian authorities say they are cooperating with Washington to ⁠improve security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)