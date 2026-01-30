Left Menu

25 killed in Nigeria's deadliest reported Islamist attack since US Christmas strikes

Borno, where ⁠Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have intensified attacks on military convoys ⁠and civilians, remains the epicentre of the 17-year Islamist insurgency. Nigeria, plagued by Islamist attacks and mass kidnappings, is under additional pressure to ⁠restore security since Trump accused it last year of failing to protect Christians.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:47 IST
25 killed in Nigeria's deadliest reported Islamist attack since US Christmas strikes

At least 25 people were killed when suspected Boko Haram ‌militants attacked a town in northern Nigeria, relatives of victims said, the deadliest reported Islamist attack since U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump ordered air strikes on Christmas Day.

The victims were labourers who had travelled to Sabon Gari town in northeastern Nigeria's Borno State to ​work at a construction site, when gunmen swept in on Thursday ‍and opened fire, relatives Hassan Usman and Auwal Isa told Reuters. Aliyu Ndume, a senator who represents the region, said he was "shocked and saddened" by the killing of ⁠his constituents.

In ‌a separate ⁠militant attack, also on Thursday in Borno, at least nine soldiers and two members ‍of a civilian task force assisting them were killed by fighters who launched ​a pre-dawn assault on an army base. Sixteen people were wounded. Borno, where ⁠Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have intensified attacks on military convoys ⁠and civilians, remains the epicentre of the 17-year Islamist insurgency.

Nigeria, plagued by Islamist attacks and mass kidnappings, is under additional pressure to ⁠restore security since Trump accused it last year of failing to protect Christians. ⁠U.S. forces struck ‌what they described as terrorist targets on December 25. The Nigerian authorities say they are cooperating with Washington to ⁠improve security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026