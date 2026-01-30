Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Assam’s Second Assembly in Dibrugarh, Projects Worth ₹1,715 Cr Launched

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new Assam Legislative Assembly building in Dibrugarh, marking a major step toward making the city Assam’s second capital. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for five major projects worth around ₹1,715 crore, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State Shri Pabitra Margherita, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said the decision to develop Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development. He recalled that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the move in 2025 and said the laying of the foundation stone on 57 bighas of land proves that the government delivers on its promises.

“Now, the people of Dibrugarh will also be considered residents of Assam’s capital,” Shri Shah said, adding that Assam belongs equally to all its castes, communities and tribes, and that the government is determined to build a strong and inclusive Assam.

Flood control, farming and tourism boost

Highlighting flood mitigation efforts, Shri Shah said Assam’s rivers are central to its culture and economy, but recurring floods have long troubled the state. He said the Ministry of Home Affairs has spent ₹692 crore in the first phase to develop 15 major wetlands, based on scientific surveys by the Space Applications Centre.

These wetlands, he said, will protect around 7.5 lakh people from floods, irrigate nearly 77,000 hectares of land, enhance groundwater levels, support three-crop farming, boost animal husbandry and dairy, and also promote water sports and tourism.

Trade, tea and global markets

Referring to India’s recently concluded free trade agreement with the European Union, Shri Shah said Assam—and particularly Dibrugarh—will be a major beneficiary. “Assam’s tea will now reach from Paris to Berlin at zero tariff,” he said, calling it a historic opportunity for the state’s tea industry.

Development, security and reforms

Shri Shah said decades of neglect under opposition governments had left Assam grappling with violence and underdevelopment, but under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state has emerged as a priority across sectors including infrastructure, environment, semiconductors, railways, waterways, airports and industry.

He noted that more than 10,000 youths across the Northeast have laid down arms under over 20 peace agreements since 2014, ushering in an era of peace and stability. He also highlighted steps taken to curb illegal infiltration, reclaim land, and prevent demographic imbalance, asserting that security and development must go hand in hand.

Economic growth and youth empowerment

The Home Minister said Assam’s GSDP has risen from ₹4.1 lakh crore to ₹7.2 lakh crore in the past five years. He added that youth incomes have increased significantly and stressed that peace, education, industry and employment can only be sustained through stable governance.

He also highlighted initiatives for tea garden workers, including land ownership rights extended to over 3 lakh workers through the Land Holding Amendment Act, 2025.

Sports, wildlife and research infrastructure

As part of the development push, Shri Shah inaugurated the first phase of a world-class Multi-Disciplinary Sports Complex in Dibrugarh, built at a cost of ₹238 crore over 106 bighas, with facilities including an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football ground, tennis and basketball courts, hostels and coaching facilities. He also laid the foundation stone for Phase II, costing ₹209 crore.

In addition, foundation stones were laid for:

Housing for legislators linked to the Assembly complex

A Wildlife Research Institute costing ₹292 crore, with advanced facilities for disease surveillance, genetic research and capacity building

Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

At the conclusion of the event, Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, remembering his role in awakening the nation and leading India to Swaraj.