Left Menu

Goa Sets Benchmark in Service Delivery and Infrastructure Development

Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju praised the state for its leadership in service delivery reforms and innovations, contributing to economic growth. He highlighted substantial infrastructure investments and initiatives like the Mhaje Ghar scheme, which enhance the quality of life and provide legal certainty for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:08 IST
Goa Sets Benchmark in Service Delivery and Infrastructure Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa has emerged as a national leader in service delivery reforms and innovations, according to Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju. He emphasized the state's steady economic growth during his Republic Day address, highlighting significant investments in infrastructure and the expansion of employment opportunities.

Addressing dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik, Raju outlined the progress in ease of doing business, MSME expansion, and regulatory reforms. The governor noted unprecedented contributions to sectors such as roads, water supply, and renewable energy, which enhance the quality of life and bolster economic competitiveness.

Raju also commended the Mhaje Ghar scheme, which regularizes pre-1972 housing, providing emotional and legal relief to many families. The state government's initiatives reflect a commitment to social justice, fostering rural development, financial inclusion, and empowering women through skill development and entrepreneurship.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026