Goa Sets Benchmark in Service Delivery and Infrastructure Development

Goa has emerged as a national leader in service delivery reforms and innovations, according to Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju. He emphasized the state's steady economic growth during his Republic Day address, highlighting significant investments in infrastructure and the expansion of employment opportunities.

Addressing dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik, Raju outlined the progress in ease of doing business, MSME expansion, and regulatory reforms. The governor noted unprecedented contributions to sectors such as roads, water supply, and renewable energy, which enhance the quality of life and bolster economic competitiveness.

Raju also commended the Mhaje Ghar scheme, which regularizes pre-1972 housing, providing emotional and legal relief to many families. The state government's initiatives reflect a commitment to social justice, fostering rural development, financial inclusion, and empowering women through skill development and entrepreneurship.