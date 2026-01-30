Sub-inspector among six chargesheeted in Rs 3 crore cheating case in Jammu

Six persons, including a police sub-inspector, were chargesheeted here for allegedly duping a Hyderabad-based businessman of Rs three crore under the guise of selling Kashmir Blue Sapphires, a police spokesman said. The charge sheet was filed in a local court here in the cheating and fraud case, which was registered at police station Bahu Fort in Jammu city on December 15, 2024, the spokesman said. The accused in the case include sub-inspector Mohd Maqbool Dugga, Mohd Taj Khan, Kulwinder Singh, Mohd Rayaz, Showkat Hussain and Mohd Shafi. Earlier, the police had recovered and returned Rs 62 lakh to the complainant, Mir Firasath Ali Khan. The investigation revealed a larger criminal conspiracy in which Taj Khan, along with others, was allegedly involved in selling rare Kashmir Blue Sapphires from the treasure of the Raja of Jammu. The police seized multiple fake gemstones and other forged articles from the possession of Khan, Shafi and Maqbool during a search of their houses, the spokesman said. The police also identified the property acquired by the accused using the proceeds of crime and have lodged an application before the railway court, Jammu under relevant sections of the law for attachment of the same, marking a shift towards a more victim-focused justice system, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)