Literary Luminary: Prof. Shafi Shauq Honored with Padma Shri

In an accolade that underscores his exceptional literary contributions, Professor Shafi Shauq has been named a Padma Shri awardee, marking a prestigious moment in his career. Shauq's extensive oeuvre spans over 100 books across English, Kashmiri, and Hindi languages.

Expressing his gratitude, Shauq remarked on the profound honor of such recognition from the government, which generally does not highlight literary works on such grand scale. He highlighted that this award was especially meaningful, alongside previous accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded Prof. Shafi Shauq and Brij Lal Bhat, another recipient from Jammu & Kashmir, for their dedication to social and cultural enhancement. The awards were announced as a part of honors in Literature and Education, recognizing their deep impact on society.