Left Menu

Literary Luminary: Prof. Shafi Shauq Honored with Padma Shri

Prof. Shafi Shauq expressed immense pride in being named as a Padma Shri awardee. With over 100 literary works, his contribution to English, Kashmiri, and Hindi literature was recognized by the government. Esteemed awards bolster his legacy, enlightened now by this national acknowledgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:37 IST
Literary Luminary: Prof. Shafi Shauq Honored with Padma Shri
  • Country:
  • India

In an accolade that underscores his exceptional literary contributions, Professor Shafi Shauq has been named a Padma Shri awardee, marking a prestigious moment in his career. Shauq's extensive oeuvre spans over 100 books across English, Kashmiri, and Hindi languages.

Expressing his gratitude, Shauq remarked on the profound honor of such recognition from the government, which generally does not highlight literary works on such grand scale. He highlighted that this award was especially meaningful, alongside previous accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded Prof. Shafi Shauq and Brij Lal Bhat, another recipient from Jammu & Kashmir, for their dedication to social and cultural enhancement. The awards were announced as a part of honors in Literature and Education, recognizing their deep impact on society.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026