Gurugram: Man strangles wife to death over domestic dispute; flees

According to the police, the accused informed his relatives about a quarrel with his wife, but when they reached his residence, they found the woman dead and the husband missing. According to the complaint filed by Kapil, Shilus brother, following an altercation on Wednesday night, Sunny Dayal strangled his wife to death.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:07 IST
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in their rented accommodation in Khandsa village here following a quarrel, police said on Friday. According to the police, the accused informed his relatives about a quarrel with his wife, but when they reached his residence, they found the woman dead and the husband missing. An FIR has been registered in this connection at Sector 37 police station, they added. The deceased woman was identified as Shilu (27), a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. She had been married to Sunny Dayal for around eight years and they have two children -- a son and daughter -- who are living with Shilu's parents. The couple had been living in Gurugram for around four years, and would often quarrel, police said. According to the complaint filed by Kapil, Shilu's brother, following an altercation on Wednesday night, Sunny Dayal strangled his wife to death. ''On Thursday afternoon, Sunny Dayal called my brother Alok and said he had a fight with Shilu, during which he beat her up, and asked us to come and handle her,'' the complainant said, adding that when he, along with his sister and her husband, reached their residence, they found Shilu dead. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. An FIR was registered and the body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination, police said. ''The accused Sunny Dayal is missing after the murder. Information is being gathered about his mobile phone location and possible hiding places,'' Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kumar said, adding that he will be arrested soon.

