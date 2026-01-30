Piyush Pandey appointed West Bengal DGP

Left Menu

Senior IPS officer Piyush Pandey was on Friday appointed Director General and Inspector General of Police DGP, West Bengal, in-charge, following the superannuation of incumbent Rajeev Kumar, officials said. According to an order issued, Pandey, a 1993-batch officer, will hold the charge until further orders.

Senior IPS officer Piyush Pandey was on Friday appointed Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, in-charge, following the superannuation of incumbent Rajeev Kumar, officials said. According to an order issued, Pandey, a 1993-batch officer, will hold the charge until further orders. Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, is due to retire on January 31. The order also notified a reshuffle among senior IPS officers including Manoj Kumar Verma, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, has been posted as Director, Security, West Bengal, while Supratim Sarkar, ADG and IGP, South Bengal, will replace him. Vineet Kumar Goyal, ADG and IGP, STF, has been posted as ADG (Law and Order), with additional charge of ADG, Anti-Corruption Bureau, while Jawed Shamim, ADG and IGP (Law and Order), has been given charge as ADG, STF, along with additional charge of ADG, Intelligence Branch. Ajey Mukund Ranade has been posted as ADG, Telecommunication, Vishal Garg elevated to ADG and posted to the Cyber Cell, it stated. Anuj Sharma has been posted as DG, Fire and Emergency Services, while Natarajan Ramesh Babu will head Home Guards, the order said. Siddh Nath Gupta has been posted as DG, Correctional Services, and Sanjay Singh as Director, Civil Defence, it said.

