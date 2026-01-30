Prime accused in Gurugram cab driver's murder arrested

Gurugram police arrested the main accused in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old cab driver, police said on Friday. The accused, also a taxi driver, revealed that in a planned manner, he, along with his other friends, booked the cab online and had killed the cab driver on the way by strangulating him with a muffler, they added. After the murder, they dumped the body in a field and fled in the cab, police said, adding that the car used in the crime has been recovered from the accused's possession. According to the complaint filed by the family of the cab driver, Suraj, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Murena, was kidnapped. Suraj left home on Tuesday, and his mobile phone was found switched off while his location was traced in Delhi, police said. Police registered an FIR at Sector 9A police station and during the investigation, they found that Suraj was murdered after being kidnapped by unidentified accused. During the investigation, the police arrested the main accused, Shanu, 21, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, on Thursday from the Basai area, police said. During questioning, Shanu revealed that he drove a taxi for the brother of another co-accused. He, along with his other accomplices, booked a cab online as part of a plan on Tuesday and called Suraj to Basai Chowk,'' the spokesperson of Gurugram police said. After driving a short distance, they stopped the car on the pretext of urinating. During this time, they grabbed Suraj from behind and strangled him to death with a muffler, the spokesperson said. They then dumped his body in a field in Farrukhnagar and drove away in his taxi, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused.

