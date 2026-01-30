Pushkar Singh Dhami to participate in 'Uttarakhand Mahotsav Rohini Season-02' in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate in the "Uttarakhand Mahotsav Rohini Season-02" being held in New Delhi on Saturday. The festival is being organised by the Uttarakhand Sanstha (Pahad Ki Sanskriti, Pahad Ki Shaan) with the objective of showcasing the state's rich folk culture, traditions, and heritage on national and global platforms, according to a release.

Under the leadership of CM Dhami, Uttarakhand's culture has gained a renewed identity, and significant efforts have been made to establish the state as a cultural brand. His initiatives have also given fresh momentum to reverse migration, strengthening the emotional and practical connection of youth and migrants with their native state. The Chief Minister is not only serving as the head of the state administration but is also actively promoting Uttarakhand's folk culture and traditions across the country as its brand ambassador. Through various events organised in Delhi and other states, Uttarakhand's cultural identity has been taken to new heights.

Under his leadership, traditional festivals of the state have also received renewed recognition. Folk festivals such as Harela, Igaas, and Phooldei, which were once celebrated on a limited scale, are now being observed widely with enthusiasm and pride. This has strengthened cultural awareness and created a strong medium to pass on the state's traditions to future generations, the release said. Through "Uttarakhand Mahotsav Rohini Season-02," the state's cultural heritage, folk art, music, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine will be showcased on a single platform, further reinforcing Uttarakhand's identity in the national capital. Dhami on Friday paid a courtesy visit to former Chief Minister of the state and senior leader Harish Rawat at his residence in Defence Colony, Dehradun.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister enquired about Rawat's well-being and wished him good health and a long life. As a gesture of warmth and goodwill, the Chief Minister presented rice cultivated in his own field to Harish Rawat. He stated that the gift symbolises Uttarakhand's agricultural traditions, the hard work of farmers, and respect for local produce. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)