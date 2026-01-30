Left Menu

Partially burnt body of young woman found in Jharkhand's Giridih

Saraiya-Bagodar Sub Divisional Police Officer SDPO Dhananjay Kumar Ram told PTI that, considering the gravity of the incident, a team has been deployed on the instructions of Giridih Superintendent of Police SP Vimal Kumar, and the forensic and dog squad teams are conducting search operation throughout the area.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:13 IST
Police recovered a partially burnt body of a young woman in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday, an officer said. According to police, villagers noticed the partially burnt body of a young woman near Beko Bengali Tola village under Bagodar police station and immediately informed the police. On reaching the spot, the police found that the body had been burned to some extent. Saraiya-Bagodar Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dhananjay Kumar Ram told PTI that, considering the gravity of the incident, a team has been deployed on the instructions of Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Vimal Kumar, and the forensic and dog squad teams are conducting search operation throughout the area. ''The identity of the deceased has not yet been established. The body appears to be nearly two days old, and the age of the woman is estimated to be between 20 and 25 years,'' the police officer said. As a precautionary measure, movement of general public has been restricted at the spot, and police personnel have been deployed in the entire area to prevent any tampering with evidence. The police have taken the body into custody and initiated further legal procedures. Bagodar police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Yadav said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, and inquiries are being made in nearby police station areas for identification. ''The body has been sent for post-mortem at Giridih Sadar Hospital. Police are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain whether it is a case of murder or the death occurred due to some other reason,'' the police officer said. A police source said that they are also working to identify the culprits based on call data records from the last two to three days in the area.

