P&G Hygiene and Health Dec qtr profit up 12.23pc to Rs 301.46 cr

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 268.59 crore in the corresponding October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd PGHH.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:22 IST
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Friday reported a 12.23 per cent increase in its profit after tax to Rs 301.46 crore in the December quarter of FY26, driven by operational efficiencies. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 268.59 crore in the corresponding October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH). Revenue from operations of PGHH was up 1.14 per cent to Rs 1,261.90 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 1,247.63 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. PGHH, a listed entity of Procter & Gamble India, operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio. PGHH's total expenses were at Rs 872.27 crore, down 2.34 per cent in the December quarter. Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,274.31 crore, up 1.34 per cent. The Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 195 per Equity Share, including a one-time special dividend of Rs 25 per Equity Share for the financial year 2025-26. Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,1781.75 on BSE, up 0.16 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

