Northern Arc Capital profit jumps 33 pc to Rs 101 cr in Q3

Non-bank lender Northern Arc Capital on Friday reported a 33 per cent jump in its post-tax net profit at Rs 101 crore in the December quarter of FY26. Its assets under management grew 15 per cent on-year to Rs 15,121 crore as of December 2025, the company said in a statement. ******** * Tata Communications launches AI-ready suite for enterprises Tata Communications on Friday launched an artificial intelligence-ready suite of platforms and solutions designed to help enterprises scale with greater confidence, control and clarity. The company said the new suite of products helps clients optimise costs by providing a unified architectural foundation built specifically for distributed AI-driven environments, according to an official statement.

