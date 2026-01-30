Left Menu

Northern Arc Capital profit jumps 33 pc to Rs 101 cr in Q3

Non-bank lender Northern Arc Capital on Friday reported a 33 per cent jump in its post-tax net profit at Rs 101 crore in the December quarter of FY26. Its assets under management grew 15 per cent on-year to Rs 15,121 crore as of December 2025, the company said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:52 IST
Non-bank lender Northern Arc Capital on Friday reported a 33 per cent jump in its post-tax net profit at Rs 101 crore in the December quarter of FY26. Its assets under management grew 15 per cent on-year to Rs 15,121 crore as of December 2025, the company said in a statement.

