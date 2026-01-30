Left Menu

Jaishankar meets foreign ministers of Arab nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from several Arab League member nations, focussing on bilateral ties and taking stock of the situation in the Middle East. Held productive discussions on advancing our cooperation in trade, business, infrastructure and energy domains, Jaishankar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 23:32 IST
Jaishankar meets foreign ministers of Arab nations
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from several Arab League member nations, focussing on bilateral ties and taking stock of the situation in the Middle East. New Delhi will host the second India-Arab League foreign ministerial meeting on Saturday and more than 20 countries sent representatives for it. Jaishankar held talks with the foreign ministers of Comoros, Libya, Somalia and Palestine. He also met Arabia League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. ''Had a wide ranging conversation about our cooperation and strengthening it across various domains,'' the external affairs minister said after meeting Gheit. ''Also exchanged views on the recent developments in the region,'' he said. Jaishankar described his meeting with Somalian Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali as ''productive''. ''Had a productive conversation on advancing our trade, capacity building, education, health, consular and multilateral cooperation,'' he said. In their meeting, Jaishankar and Libyan Foreign Minister Eltaher S M Elbaour discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and energy. ''Held productive discussions on advancing our cooperation in trade, business, infrastructure and energy domains,'' Jaishankar said. ''Appreciate his briefing on the situation in Libya. Underscored India's advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy for enduring peace and stability in the region,'' he said. In his meeting with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim, the external affairs minister reiterated India's position for an ''end to violence in Sudan and return to dialogue''. ''Discussed our ongoing humanitarian support and exchanges in education and capacity building. Committed to further activities in that regard,'' the external affairs minister said. Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of State of Palestine Varen Aghabekian Shahin. ''Exchanged views on the Gaza Peace Plan and regional developments. Reviewed our development cooperation and agreed on initiatives to take it forward,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026