Jaishankar meets foreign ministers of Arab nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from several Arab League member nations, focussing on bilateral ties and taking stock of the situation in the Middle East. New Delhi will host the second India-Arab League foreign ministerial meeting on Saturday and more than 20 countries sent representatives for it. Jaishankar held talks with the foreign ministers of Comoros, Libya, Somalia and Palestine. He also met Arabia League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. ''Had a wide ranging conversation about our cooperation and strengthening it across various domains,'' the external affairs minister said after meeting Gheit. ''Also exchanged views on the recent developments in the region,'' he said. Jaishankar described his meeting with Somalian Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali as ''productive''. ''Had a productive conversation on advancing our trade, capacity building, education, health, consular and multilateral cooperation,'' he said. In their meeting, Jaishankar and Libyan Foreign Minister Eltaher S M Elbaour discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and energy. ''Held productive discussions on advancing our cooperation in trade, business, infrastructure and energy domains,'' Jaishankar said. ''Appreciate his briefing on the situation in Libya. Underscored India's advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy for enduring peace and stability in the region,'' he said. In his meeting with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim, the external affairs minister reiterated India's position for an ''end to violence in Sudan and return to dialogue''. ''Discussed our ongoing humanitarian support and exchanges in education and capacity building. Committed to further activities in that regard,'' the external affairs minister said. Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of State of Palestine Varen Aghabekian Shahin. ''Exchanged views on the Gaza Peace Plan and regional developments. Reviewed our development cooperation and agreed on initiatives to take it forward,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)