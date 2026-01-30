The United States and Argentina are ‌in advanced talks to sign an agreement that would allow the U.S. to deport ⁠immigrants from other countries to the South American nation, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Officials in Argentina were moving to ​finalize this month the third-country deal with the U.S., the ‍New York Times reported. Reuters could not independently confirm the report. A U.S. State Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Argentina's foreign ministry did not immediately ⁠respond ‌to a request ⁠for comment. A third-country deal with Argentina would bolster President Donald Trump's intention to ‍deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. His administration has ​aimed to ramp up removals to

third countries , including to ⁠South Sudan, Eswatini, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Panama.

While Argentina has historically had ⁠a relatively open immigration policy, President Javier Milei, a close ally of Trump, has sought to tighten immigration by ⁠cracking down on those with criminal records and requiring that travelers ⁠are covered by ‌health insurance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)