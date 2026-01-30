US encouraged by Panamanian court ruling on port concessions, Rubio says

The United States ‌is encouraged by the recent Panamanian ⁠Supreme Court's decision ruling that port concessions to China are ​unconstitutional, U.S. Secretary of State ‍Marco Rubio said in a post on X ⁠on ‌Friday.

Panama's ⁠Supreme Court has annulled key ‍port contracts held by a subsidiary ​of Hong Kong-based CK ⁠Hutchison, leaving the future ownership ⁠of some Panama Canal operations unclear and possibly ⁠upsetting its plans to sell ⁠some ‌terminals.

