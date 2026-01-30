US encouraged by Panamanian court ruling on port concessions, Rubio says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is encouraged by the recent Panamanian Supreme Court's decision ruling that port concessions to China are unconstitutional, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X on Friday.
Panama's Supreme Court has annulled key port contracts held by a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, leaving the future ownership of some Panama Canal operations unclear and possibly upsetting its plans to sell some terminals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong securities regulator suspends listing applications
Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table
UPDATE 2-Alpine skiing-Crans-Montana downhill cancelled after U.S. great Vonn crashes
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong watchdog flags IPO application failings, steps up scrutiny
Hong Kong company's concession to operate Panama Canal ports is ruled unconstitutional