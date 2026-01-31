UPDATE 1-US approves more than $6.5 billion in potential military sales to Israel, Pentagon says
The U.S. State Department approved a potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.98 billion, and another sale of AH-64E Apache Helicopters for $3.8 billion, the Pentagon said in separate statements. A third military contract was also awarded for $740 million.
A third military contract was also awarded for $740 million. The principal contractor for the first sale is AM General LLC, while Boeing and Lockheed Martin are the contractors for the sale of Apache helicopters.
