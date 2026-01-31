Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US approves more than $6.5 billion in potential military sales to Israel, Pentagon says

The U.S. State Department approved ‍a potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and related equipment for ⁠an ‌estimated cost ⁠of $1.98 billion, and another sale of ‍AH-64E Apache Helicopters for $3.8 billion, the ​Pentagon said in separate statements. A third ⁠military contract was also awarded for $740 million.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 04:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 04:24 IST
(Recasts with more contracts) Jan 30 (Reuters) -

The U.S. State ‌Department has approved more than $6.5 billion in potential ⁠military sales to Israel in three separate contracts, the Pentagon said on ​Friday.

A third ⁠military contract was also awarded for $740 million. The ⁠principal contractor for the first sale is AM General LLC, ⁠while Boeing and Lockheed Martin are ⁠the contractors ‌for the sale of Apache helicopters.

