CPI(M) MP Rahim seeks comprehensive probe into bizman CJ Roy's death
Rahim further said, in a Facebook post, that it should also be investigated whether Roy was a victim of the pressure tactics used by central agencies. He was more than a friend, he will always be remembered with love and warmth, Mohanlal, who has acted in a couple of films produced by the businessman, said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim has sought a comprehensive probe into the death of Confident Group chairman C J Roy, saying that the real facts behind the incident should be brought to light. Rahim further said, in a Facebook post, that it should also be investigated whether Roy was a victim of the pressure tactics used by central agencies. The CPI(M) MP also condoled the businessman's death. Superstar Mohanlal also condoled the death of the businessman. ''The loss of my dear friend CJ Roy feels unreal and deeply painful. My heart goes out to his family in this time of immense grief. ''He was more than a friend, he will always be remembered with love and warmth,'' Mohanlal, who has acted in a couple of films produced by the businessman, said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Roy had shot himself dead on Friday afternoon at his office in Bengaluru amidst an Income Tax raid, police there had said. Roy's brother, Babu, had alleged that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency. Babu reiterated the allegations on Saturday before reporters in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Superstar Mohanlal
- Babu
- Bengaluru
- Confident Group
- C J Roy
- Rajya Sabha
- Mohanlal
ALSO READ
Confident Group founder C J Roy shoots himself during I-T searches in Bengaluru
Confident Group founder C J Roy shoots himself during I-T searches in Bengaluru
Video of cop screaming surfaces day after Lokayukta trap in Bengaluru
Abhee Ventures acquires 45 acres in Gunjur, Bengaluru for a landmark luxury residential township
NUCAT Test 1 Dates announced for BTech Admissions at NMAMIT, Nitte and NMIT Bengaluru