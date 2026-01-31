Left Menu

CPI(M) MP Rahim seeks comprehensive probe into bizman CJ Roy's death

Rahim further said, in a Facebook post, that it should also be investigated whether Roy was a victim of the pressure tactics used by central agencies. He was more than a friend, he will always be remembered with love and warmth, Mohanlal, who has acted in a couple of films produced by the businessman, said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-01-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 10:04 IST
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim has sought a comprehensive probe into the death of Confident Group chairman C J Roy, saying that the real facts behind the incident should be brought to light. Rahim further said, in a Facebook post, that it should also be investigated whether Roy was a victim of the pressure tactics used by central agencies. The CPI(M) MP also condoled the businessman's death. Superstar Mohanlal also condoled the death of the businessman. ''The loss of my dear friend CJ Roy feels unreal and deeply painful. My heart goes out to his family in this time of immense grief. ''He was more than a friend, he will always be remembered with love and warmth,'' Mohanlal, who has acted in a couple of films produced by the businessman, said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Roy had shot himself dead on Friday afternoon at his office in Bengaluru amidst an Income Tax raid, police there had said. Roy's brother, Babu, had alleged that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency. Babu reiterated the allegations on Saturday before reporters in Bengaluru.

