Left Menu

50-year-old woman shot dead during clash in UP village

A 50-year-old woman was shot dead late Friday during a clash between two groups in a village in the Babrala area here, police said. Preliminary investigation has revealed an old rivalry between the two groups, police said.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 31-01-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 10:17 IST
50-year-old woman shot dead during clash in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old woman was shot dead late Friday during a clash between two groups in a village in the Babrala area here, police said. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar told PTI that police received information around 10 pm about stone-pelting following a dispute between two groups in Pehlawada village. During the violence, Premvati, a ration dealer, sustained a gunshot injury from a country-made firearm and died on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. A forensic team inspected the crime scene and recovered two empty cartridges and a live cartridge. The injured were sent for a medical examination, he said. Teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG), the surveillance unit and the local police station have been formed to crack the case, and the accused will be arrested soon, the officer said. Preliminary investigation has revealed an old rivalry between the two groups, police said. Premvati was the mother-in-law of the village head, Meera Devi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026