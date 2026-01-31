Left Menu

7 held in Assam for circulating content on child abuse, sexual exploitation

Seven people have been arrested from different parts of Assam for allegedly creating and circulating content related to abuse and sexual exploitation of children, officials said on Saturday. The action came based on inputs received by the Cyber Tipline, a centralised reporting system for Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material CSEAM, an official statement said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:53 IST
Seven people have been arrested from different parts of Assam for allegedly creating and circulating content related to abuse and sexual exploitation of children, officials said on Saturday. The arrests were made by the Criminal Investigation Department during a statewide operation in coordination with district police units on Thursday, they said. The action came based on inputs received by the Cyber Tipline, a centralised reporting system for Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM), an official statement said. Cyber Tipline also gathers information regarding CSEAM content from various social media platforms and websites, it said. Among those arrested, three are from Golaghat district, and one each from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Barpeta and Bajali districts. They have been booked under sections of the POCSO Act and IT Act, the statement said. Mobile devices used in committing these offences have been seized, and further investigation is underway to ''unearth the nexus involved in creation and circulation of CSEAM and other unlawful content'', it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

