Eight booked for stealing electricity in Thane district
Eight consumers of state-run Mahavitaran have been booked for allegedly stealing electricity in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. Teams from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran) detected eight cases of electricity theft involving 27,399 units in the Kongaon area during a drive last month, he said. Following a complaint by the power distributor, a case was registered against the users at the Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi, he said. A penalty of Rs 6.61 lakh has been imposed on these eight consumers, said Deputy Chief Public Relations Officer Ajit Igatpurikar.
