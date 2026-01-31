Left Menu

Foreign ministers of Arab countries call on Modi

Foreign Ministers of Arab countries on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appreciated their role in supporting peace and stability in West Asia. Modi conveyed his appreciation for the important role played by the Arab League in supporting efforts towards regional peace and stability, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 16:25 IST
Foreign Ministers of Arab countries on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appreciated their role in supporting peace and stability in West Asia. The foreign ministers of Arab nations are in New Delhi for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Modi highlighted the deep and historic people-to-people ties between India and the Arab world, which have continued to inspire and strengthen the relations between the two sides over the years, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The prime minister outlined his vision for the India-Arab partnership in the years ahead and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare and other priority areas, for the mutual benefit of the people of the two sides, it said. ''The prime minister reiterated India's continued support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan,'' the statement said. Modi conveyed his appreciation for the important role played by the Arab League in supporting efforts towards regional peace and stability, it said.

