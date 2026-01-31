Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 29 Palestinians, one of highest tolls since October ceasefire
Hospitals in Gaza said Israeli strikes killed at least 29 Palestinians Saturday, one of the highest tolls since the October ceasefire aimed at stopping the fighting. A day after Israel accused Hamas of new ceasefire violations, strikes hit locations throughout Gaza, including a tent camp, an apartment building and a police station.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 31-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 17:24 IST
Hospitals in Gaza said Israeli strikes killed at least 29 Palestinians Saturday, one of the highest tolls since the October ceasefire aimed at stopping the fighting. A day after Israel accused Hamas of new ceasefire violations, strikes hit locations throughout Gaza, including a tent camp, an apartment building and a police station. The series of strikes also came a day before the Rafah crossing along the border with Egypt, a key step in last year's agreement brokered as a path to ending the war, is set to open.
