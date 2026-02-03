ED Cracks Down on Coal Mafia in West Bengal and Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of coordinated raids on Tuesday, focusing on locations in West Bengal and Delhi. This effort is part of a comprehensive money laundering investigation into a coal mafia operating predominantly in Jharkhand and West Bengal, according to agency officials.

With the support of central armed police forces, ED teams conducted searches at various premises, including in Delhi, Kolkata, Asansol, and Durgapur starting early in the morning. Among the notable locations was the residence of Manoranjan Mandal, newly appointed officer-in-charge of Budbud police station, who is under scrutiny following corruption allegations.

The raids extended to the homes and offices of several sand and coal traders in the region, unmasking a vast illegal supply network. This followed the first round of investigations last year, which unveiled substantial cash and gold. Documents seized validate police FIR allegations and underscore the scale of the organized crime racket.

