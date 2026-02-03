Trio Arrested in Surrey Shooting During Anti-Extortion Patrol

Three Indian nationals have been taken into custody by Canadian authorities following an anti-extortion patrol that led to gunfire at a residence in Surrey. Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, and Dayajeet Singh Billing face criminal charges related to the incident.

The Surrey Police Service responded to reports of shots fired and a small fire at a home in the Crescent Beach area. Prompt action by patrol officers resulted in the arrest of the suspects shortly thereafter, with investigations revealing potential further legal ramifications.

The Canada Border Services Agency is now involved, focusing on the immigration status of the suspects, all of whom are foreign nationals. Meanwhile, Surrey officials continue their crackdown on the rise in local neighborhood violence.

