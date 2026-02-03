Pakistan's Parliament Demands Aggressive Action Against Militant Sponsors

In a significant move, Pakistan's National Assembly has adopted a resolution urging the government to implement a forceful national strategy to counter external sponsors of militancy and their internal allies. This resolution, spearheaded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, emphasizes the need for a united front across political, military, and diplomatic arenas.

The discussion within Pakistan's lower house highlighted accusations against India's alleged involvement in destabilizing activities—a claim India has firmly denied. The Assembly decried recent terror attacks in Balochistan, which claimed several lives, particularly targeting civilians, and adopted abhorrent tactics involving the exploitation of women.

The resolution calls for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and condemns the use of civilians as targets in these attacks. Officials reported that coordinated military operations have resulted in the elimination of 177 terrorists following attacks by ethnic Baloch groups. Debates on enhancing measures against militancy continue, as the government reiterates its commitment to eradicating terrorism.