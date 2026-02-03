Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The Supreme Court Addresses Unpublished Verdicts

The Supreme Court criticized the practice of delayed judgment publications, noting it as an 'identifiable ailment.' Highlighting a case where the Jharkhand High Court failed to upload a year-old verdict, the CJI stressed urgency in addressing this trend during meetings with high court justices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:11 IST
The Supreme Court has identified a worrying trend of lengthy delays in the publication of judgments by high courts, describing it as an 'identifiable ailment' needing urgent redressal. The apex court emphasized that delays in justice delivery undermine the legal system's credibility.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant addressed the issue while hearing a petition regarding the Jharkhand High Court's failure to upload a judgment pronounced last year. This delay prompted senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to claim that such inaction amounts to 'playing with the majesty of law.'

Chief Justice Kant acknowledged a wider judicial challenge, citing two types of judges—those diligent in delivering timely judgments and those who contribute to delays. He pledged to escalate this issue with high courts in upcoming meetings, aiming for resolutions that prevent avoidable litigation and uphold judicial efficiency.

